3.3 per cent COVID-positivity rate locally; 27 new cases, one death | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate again plunged below the global benchmark of five per cent, with a 3.3 per cent rate being reported for Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Monday afternoon.

This is while one COVID-19 death was recorded on Monday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,392.

The deceased is an 82-year-old female from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 103 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,642.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,249.

Notably, the 3.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 16 are females and 11 are males, with ages ranging from six to 94 years.

The case count was made up of St James (eight), St Mary (seven), St Ann (five), Westmoreland (three), Trelawny (two), Manchester (one), and St Catherine (one).

Seven parishes, including Kingston and St Andrew, recorded no new cases of the respiratory illness for the one-day period.

There are 28 moderately ill patients, 27 severely ill patients and 11 critically ill patients among 806 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 160 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.