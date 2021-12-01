3.5 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 23 new cases, 4 deaths on Tuesday | Loop Jamaica

3.5 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 23 new cases, four deaths on Tuesday

Amid Jamaica recording 23 new COVID-19 over 24 hours up to Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a low positivity rate for the one-day period of 3.5 per cent.

This is while four COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,396.

The deceased are a 49-year-old male from Trelawny; a 67-year-old male from St Ann; a 74-year-old female from St Catherine; and a 77-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials.

Meanwhile, there were 24 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,666.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,272.

Notably, the 3.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 19 are females and four are males, with ages ranging from one to 85 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (seven), St James (four), Trelawny (three), Westmoreland (three), Clarendon (two), St Elizabeth (one), St Catherine (one), Manchester (one), and Portland (one).

There are 32 moderately ill patients, 16 severely ill patients and eight critically ill patients among 716 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 155 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.