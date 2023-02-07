3.7 Earthquake very close to Dominica Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
Three days after the last seismic activity in the region, a 3.7 earthquake was recorded last night, February 6, 2023, just off of Dominica.
The epicentre of the quake was 44 km North East of Roseau, Dominica’s capital.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-06 7:07 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 3.7
LOCATION:
Latitude: 15.57N
Longitude: 61.09W
Depth: 91 km
NEARBY CITIES:
Roseau, Dominica, 44 km, NE
Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 90 km, SE
Fort-de-France, Martinique, 107 km, N
*distance and direction to epicentre
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.
NewsAmericasNow.com