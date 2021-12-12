3.8 per cent COVID-positivity rate locally; 40 more cases, one death | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate plunged below the international benchmark of five per cent, with a 3.8 per cent rate being reported for Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that the island recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon.

This is while one COVID-19 death occurred on December 11, and was recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,425.

The deceased is a 91-year-old male from St Mary.

Meanwhile, there were 49 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 63,451.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,765.

Notably, the 3.8 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 24 are females and 16 are males, with ages ranging from one day to 87 years.

The case count was made up of St James (16), Manchester (four), St Mary (four), St Ann (three), Clarendon (three), St Elizabeth (two), Hanover (two), St Catherine (two), Trelawny (two), and Westmoreland (two).

The parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, Portland and St Thomas recorded no new case of the respiratory illness on Saturday.

There are 19 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and six critically ill patients among 469 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 111 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.