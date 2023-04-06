3 athletes withdraw from Jamaica’s team to Carifta Games Loop Jamaica

Injuries have forced the withdrawal of three athletes from Jamaica’s team that is scheduled to depart the island on Thursday for the 50th staging of the CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Serena Cole, the 2022 World Under-20 100m silver medallist, and Carletta Bernard suffered injuries at the five-day ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships, which ended on Saturday.

The other athlete Habiba Harris of St Elizabeth Technical High School did not compete at Champs.

Harris was in great form at the Carifta Trials as he created a big upset in the Girls’ Under-20 100m hurdles to defeat reigning Carifta Games and World Under-20 silver medallist Alexis James of Petersfield High. She has not compete since because of an injury.

Cole won the Under-20 100m title at the Carifta Trials on March 11 to secure her spot on the team to the Bahamas. The Edwin Allen star clocked an impressive 11.18 seconds to beat Alana Reid (11.24) of Hydel High.

Cole was the big favourite to land the gold medal at Champs but picked up an injury after winning her semifinal heat in a seemingly effortless 11.17 seconds in response to the 11.16 Reid clocked earlier in her semifinal heat.

Reid, the 2022 World Under-20 bronze medallist, went on the win the final in a national junior record of 10.92 seconds, shattering Veronica Campbell’s record of 11.12 set back in 2001. She became the first female athlete to run the 100m at Champs in under 11 seconds.

Bernard, who finished second in the Girls’ Under-20 200m final at the Carifta Trials to qualify for the Carifta Games, picked up an injury during the preliminary round of the Girls’ 100m at Champs and pulled out of the meet.

Alexis James will replace Cole in the Girls’ Under-20 100m, while Asharria Ulett of St Catherine will replace Harris in the 100m hurdles, while also being a member of the 4x100m relay squad.

Lacovia High’s Sabrina Dockery will replace Bernard in the Under-20 200m and is also drafted into the 4x100m relay squad.

In addition, Shericka Christie of Hydel High and Courtney Williams of Happy Grove High have been added to the team to compete in the heptathlon for boys and girls, respectively, based on their results from Champs.

The Carifta Games is arguably the biggest and most popular annual junior athletics championships in the region.

In the 49-year history of the Games, Jamaica has topped the medal table 44 times and the country’s last defeat was in 1984 when The Bahamas won at home.

Jamaica hosted the Games last year and finished with 92 medals, their best-ever medal haul, surpassing the previous best of 86, which was achieved at the 2016 Games in Grenada and equalled in 2017 in Curacao.

Jamaica Squad to Carifta Games

FEMALE UNDER 17

100M: NatreceEast, Tiana Marshall200M: Natrece East, Shanoya Douglas400M: Jody-Ann Daley, Rosalee Gallimore800M: Kevongaye Fowler, Alikay Reynolds1500M: Kevongaye Fowler, Kededra Coombs100M HURDLES: Bryana Davidson, Camoy Binger400M HURDLES: Jody-Ann Daley, Rhianna LewisLONG JUMP: Sashana JohnsonHIGH JUMP: Shanniqua Williams, Asia MckayTRIPLE JUMP: Sabrina AtkinsonDISCUS: Dionjah ShawSHOT PUT: Dionjah ShawJAVELIN: Dionjah Shaw4X100M RELAY: Natrece East, Tiana Marshall, Camoy Binger, Shanoya Douglas, Bryana Davidson*, Shemonique Hazle*4X400M RELAY: Jody-Ann Daley, Rosalee Gallimore, Rhianna Lewis, Breana Brown. Alikay Reynolds*, Kevongaye Fowler*

FEMALE UNDER 20

100M: Alana Reid, Alexis James200M: Alana Reid, Sabrina Dockery400M: Rickiann Russell, Kacian Powell800M: Kishay Rowe, Rickeisha Simms1500M: Kishay Rowe, Jody-Ann Mitchell3000M: Kaydeen Johnson100M HURDLES: Asharria Ulett, Alexis James400M HUDLES: Tonyan Beckford, Alliah BakerLONG JUMP: Jade-Ann Dawkins HIGH JUMP: Deijanae BruceTRIPLE JUMP: Jade-Ann DawkinsDISCUS: Cedricka Williams, Abigail MartinSHOT PUT: Britannia Johnson, Britannie Johnson4X100M RELAY: Asharria Ulett, Alana Reid, Alexis James, Sabrina Dockery. 4X400M RELAY: Rickiann Russell, Kacian Powell, Tonyan Beckford, Alliah Baker, Kishay Rowe*, Abigail Campbell*

MALE UNDER 17

100M:Tramaine Todd, Khamani Gordon200M: Donte Mendez, Dontae Watson400M: Kenrick Sharpe, Nickecoy Bramwell800M: Rasheed Pryce, Delano Todd1500M: Rasheed Pryce, Joel Morgan3000M: Tyrone Lawson110M HURDLES: Kahiem Carby, Shakir Lewis400M HURDLES: DeAnde Gayle, Demarco BennettLONG JUMP: Euan Young, Courtney KinglockHIGH JUMP: Michael NeilTRIPLE JUMP: Euan YoungDISCUS: Joseph Salmon, Javontae SmithSHOT PUT: Javontae Smith, Ronaldo AndersonJAVELIN: Ronaldo Anderson4X100M RELAY: Tramaine Todd, Khamani Gordon, Donte Mendez, Dontae Watson, Kahiem Carby*, Shakir Lewis*4X400M RELAY: Kenrick Sharpe, Nickecoy Bramwell, DeAnde Gayle, Demarco Bennett, Rasheed Pryce* Delano Todd*

MALE UNDER 20

100M: Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, De Andre Daley200M: Malique Smith, BandJavorne Dunkley400M: Delano Kennedy, Jasauna Dennis800M: Kemarrio Bygrave, Ainsley Brown1500M: Kemarrio Bygrave, Ainsley Campbell110M HURDLES: Shaquane Gordon, Demario Prince400M HURDLES: Roshawn Clarke, Antonio ForbesLONG JUMP: Demario Prince, Royan WaltersHIGH JUMP: Brandon Pottinger, Chavez PennTRIPLE JUMP: Royan Walters, Jaydon HibbertDISCUS: Kobe Lawrence, Shaiquan DunnSHOT PUT: Kobe Lawrence, Shaiquan Dunn4X100M RELAY: Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, De Andre Daley, Malique Smith-Band, Javorne Dunkley, Shaquane Gordon* Demario Prince*4X400M RELAY: Tyreese Ebanks, Delano Kennedy, Jasauna Dennis, Roshawn Clarke, Antonio Forbes* Malique Smith-Band

4X400M MIXED RELAYS (OPEN): Breana Brown, Abigail Campbell, Tyreese Ebanks, Antonio Forbes.

* Alternate.

