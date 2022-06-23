3 ‘Bimmers’ among 5 cars seized; 7 in custody, 3 charged with scamming | Loop Jamaica

Seven persons have been taken into custody and five high-end motor vehicles have been seized following a major joint police-military operation in Great Pond, St Ann on Thursday, June 23.

Among those in custody is a minor.

The operation was part of a broader crackdown on lottery scamming across the country.

During the raid, three BMW motorcars, a Mark X and a Toyota Crown, were seized. Ten cellular phones and two laptops were also seized.

Reports are that between the hours of 5am and 9am, a joint police-military operation led by the Lottery Scam Task Force searched several homes at Great Pond Estate in St Ann.

Several of the persons now in custody have been charged with breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) Act, and for possession of identity information.

Among those charged are a 27-year-old businessman, two 22-year-old men, and a 17-year-old. All are from the parish of St Ann

The other persons in custody are to be questioned by the police

The identities of those in custody are being withheld, pending further investigations by the Lottery Scam Task Force.