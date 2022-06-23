3 ‘Bimmers’ among 5 cars seized; 7 in custody, 3 charged with scamming | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
3 ‘Bimmers’ among 5 cars seized; 7 in custody, 3 charged with scamming | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Kentucky governor declares emergency over high gas prices

JP Group to enter tourism market, plans St Mary beachfront property

Jamaican R&B artiste challenges homo stereotypes with ‘Kingston’

Who Knew? Mr Easy stopped doubting himself at Apollo Theatre

3 ‘Bimmers’ among 5 cars seized; 7 in custody, 3 charged with scamming

23.1% COVID-positivity rate, 138 new cases, one death recorded

What’s your favourite Bounty Killer catchphrase?

NZealand rebound from bizarre dismissal, 225-5 vs England

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

Salah pays tribute to Mane after forward trades Liverpool for Bayern

Thursday Jun 23

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Seven persons have been taken into custody and five high-end motor vehicles have been seized following a major joint police-military operation in Great Pond, St Ann on Thursday, June 23.

Among those in custody is a minor.

The operation was part of a broader crackdown on lottery scamming across the country.

During the raid, three BMW motorcars, a Mark X and a Toyota Crown, were seized. Ten cellular phones and two laptops were also seized.

Reports are that between the hours of 5am and 9am, a joint police-military operation led by the Lottery Scam Task Force searched several homes at Great Pond Estate in St Ann.

Several of the persons now in custody have been charged with breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) Act, and for possession of identity information.

Among those charged are a 27-year-old businessman, two 22-year-old men, and a 17-year-old. All are from the parish of St Ann

The other persons in custody are to be questioned by the police

The identities of those in custody are being withheld, pending further investigations by the Lottery Scam Task Force.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Kentucky governor declares emergency over high gas prices

Business

JP Group to enter tourism market, plans St Mary beachfront property

Lifestyle

Jamaican R&B artiste challenges homo stereotypes with ‘Kingston’

More From

Sport

Jamaica track and field trials starts today

The battle for supremacy: Elaine Thompson-Herah vs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

See also

Sport

Jamaica qualify for knockout round at Concacaf Men’s U20 Championship

Jamaica defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-0 in their final preliminary round fixture on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout round of the 2022 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.
Zion S

Jamaica News

14-y-o girl gone missing in Spanish Town after leaving for school

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Tava-Goy Tavares, a student of Welsh Heights, Gordon Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Wednesday, June

Lifestyle

Botanical Roots: Why you should eat jackfruit

The jackfruit has been enjoyed by Jamaicans and people across the tropics for centuries.
The exotic fruit is native to South India and is part of the Moraceae plant family, which also includes

Sport

Jamaican trials schedule: Thursday, June 23 – Day 1

Over four days from June 23-26 at the National Stadium, Jamaica’s best track and field athletes will battle for a place on their nation’s team for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Jamaica News

WATCH: Grieving mom, grandma remembers murdered Clarendon five

A grieving Gwendyn White-McKnight, the grandmother of the four children found dead at their Cocoa Piece, Clarendon home on Tuesday along with their mother and White-McKnight’s daughter, Kemisha Wright

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols