3-day water lock-off for sections of Kgn, St Andrew | Loop Jamaica

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that several communities in Kingston and St Andrew will be without water for three days beginning Friday as contractors undertake the final phase of interconnection works for the new multibillion-dollar pipeline that has been installed along Spanish Town Road.

The pipeline spans the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew.

In its advisory issued Wednesday evening, the State-owned NWC said that based on the extensive nature of the activity, two to three days will be required for its completion.

“During this time, there will be a disruption in water supply. Customers are, therefore, encouraged to store water for use during this period …,” the water utility said.

It said work will commence at 8am Friday, with completion time slated for Sunday at 10pm.

Areas to be impacted include: Cooreville Gardens, New Haven, Marcus Garvey Drive, Spanish Town Road, and all roads leading off, including Atlantic Boulevard, sections of Washington Gardens, sections of downtown Kingston including Charles Street, North Street, Tivoli Gardens and environs.