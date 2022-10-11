3 held after gun found during vehicle stop and search in Grants Pen Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
3 held after gun found during vehicle stop and search in Grants Pen Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

3 held after gun found during stop and search in Grants Pen

Mom and daughter defeat breast cancer together

‘Donkey track better than the main road’ – protestor

Businesses encouraged to power operations with renewable energy

Elaine Thompson-Herah surprises fan while on vacay in Antigua

Cops appeal for help to find missing St James teen

Businesses encouraged to report cybersecurity vulnerabilities

World Cup Watch: Dybala a fitness worry after another injury

Defending champs KC decimate Waterford 8-0

11 mental health tips: We all have our limits

Tuesday Oct 11

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

42 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Three men were apprehended following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Grants Pen Avenue, St. Andrew on Monday, October 10.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that at about 12:15 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Corolla Fielder motorcar to stop.

The driver complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched one .40 pistol along with four .40 rounds of ammunition was seized.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested pending further investigations.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

3 held after gun found during stop and search in Grants Pen

Lifestyle

Mom and daughter defeat breast cancer together

Jamaica News

‘Donkey track better than the main road’ – protestor

More From

Jamaica News

Bus carrying students crashes and overturns in Stony Hill

A bus carrying several students and other passengers crashed and overturned in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday.
Reports are that the passengers received cuts and bruises and were left traumatized f

Jamaica News

See also

17-year-old remanded on charge of murdering schoolmate

The seventeen-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, was remanded in police custody on Friday.
The teen, whose name cannot be

Business

Lashings Hotel acquires beach club ahead of winter tourist season

Lashings Hotel in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth has acquired a beach club as a permanent addition to its tourism operation.
The boutique resort took over the operations of the villa suites on the be

Jamaica News

US still urging citizens to reconsider travel to Jamaica

Four months after the US urged Americans to reconsider visiting Jamaica due to crime, listing eight of the country’s 14 parishes as having an “increased risk”, the US Department of State has reissued

Jamaica News

St James man suspected to have killed partner, then take own life

The St James police are theorising that a domestic dispute between two partners resulted in their deaths in Paradise Heights in the parish on Friday night.
The deceased have since been identified a

Sport

Elaine Thompson-Herah surprises fan while on vacay in Antigua

While on vacation in Antigua recently, two-time Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m Elaine Thompson-Herah dropped by Princess Margaret School to surprise a fan.
She shared video and photo hig

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols