3 held after gun found during vehicle stop and search in Grants Pen Loop Jamaica

Three men were apprehended following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Grants Pen Avenue, St. Andrew on Monday, October 10.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that at about 12:15 pm, lawmen were on patrol in the area when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Corolla Fielder motorcar to stop.

The driver complied and the vehicle and its occupants were searched one .40 pistol along with four .40 rounds of ammunition was seized.

The occupants of the vehicle were arrested pending further investigations.