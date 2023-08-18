3 held as cops seize gun, ammo during special operation in Westmorland Loop Jamaica

3 held as cops seize gun, ammo during special operation in Westmorland Loop Jamaica
9 hrs ago

Three men were arrested and charged for breaches of the firearms act after a special operation on East Street, Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland on Thursday, August 03.

Charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition are 29-year-old Renaldo Patterson, otherwise called ‘Forty’, a Labourer of Banana Ground, 20-year-old Deondre Grant, otherwise called ‘Donjay’, a Labourer of Bellfield, Davyton, 38-year-old Winston Mundle, otherwise called ‘Fire’, of Porus, all in Manchester.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 5:00 pm, the police acting on information stopped a Toyota Probox motor car with three men aboard.

The men were subsequently detained as suspects for crimes committed in Manchester and the motor car was seized and taken to the policestation.

A detailed search of the vehicle was later conducted in the presence of the suspects, during which one Smith & Wesson .40 pistol loaded with nine .40 rounds was found wrapped in white shorts hidden in a section of the trunk of the car.

On Thursday, August 1, all three men were charged. Their court date is being finalised.

