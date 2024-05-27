3 in custody as cops seize firearm during raid in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the St Ann Police Division seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition following an operation in Tranquility Valley, Brown’s Town in the parish on Saturday, May 25.

Reports from the Brown’s Town police are that about 11:30 pm, lawmen conducted an operation in the area and a premises searched.

During the search, a Glock 19 pistol, with a magazine containing nineteen 9mm rounds of ammunition, was found inside a concrete structure.

Three persons were taken into custody. Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.