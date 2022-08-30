3 juveniles held as cops seize firearm in knapsack bag Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Three juveniles are in custody following the seizure of a firearm on Lower Harbour Street, Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday, August 29.

Reports are that at about 1:30 am, a security team responded to a sensor alarm that went off in the area.

The security officers saw the three walking along the roadway, acting in a manner that aroused their suspicions. They were accosted and searched; one Browning pistol with an empty magazine was found inside a knapsack bag that they were carrying.

The police were summoned and the firearm along with the teens handed over to them. Investigations continue.

