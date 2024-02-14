3 men held as Lotto Scam Taskforce carry out raid in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Three men from Westmoreland were arrested Tuesday morning by the Lottery Scam Taskforce for breaches of the Law Reform Act.

Information is that officers conducted a targeted operation in the White House area where the men were arrested after cops found several lead sheets.

The men taken in custody have been identified as Davayne Giovanni Blake o/c ‘Frass’, a 22-year-old promoter of New Works District, Beeston Spring. Santino Brown otherwise called “Bob’, a 24-year-old Fisherman of Gordon District Whitehouse and Teddy Smith popularly called Buchshot, a 32 mechanic also Gordon District Whitehouse