3 men killed in Greendale Drive, St Andrew identified Loop Jamaica

3 men killed in Greendale Drive, St Andrew identified
Jamaica News
3 men killed in Greendale Drive, St Andrew identified

Jamaica News
Loop News

37 minutes ago

Photos of the men killed in Greendale Avenue, St Andrew

The three men who were shot and killed in Greendale Drive, St Andrew have been identified.

The deceased are Giovanni Lyons otherwise called Kylan a 21 yrs old labourer of 12 Pink Lane and Oxford Street, Denham Town address.

Chevaughn HILL, a 22-year-old construction worker of Oxford Street, and Demetri Francis o/c Rivaldi popularly known as Rev, a 22-year-old resident also from Denham Town.

Reports are that on Sunday, August 6 at about 11: 00 pm the men went to Greendale Drive, Kingston 19, and several explosions were heard.

The police were called and during a search, the men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say they believe the attack may be linked to an ongoing gang feud and a possible arms deal gone wrong.

