3 more firearms found in two separate weekend operations Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division seized two Taurus 9mm pistols along with thirty-six 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation in Gordon district, Whitehouse in the parish on Saturday, August 12.

Reports are that at about 11:00 am, lawmen were in the area when concrete structure was searched. During the search, the firearms with two magazines were seen in a shopping bag. No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.

In another operation on the same day, The Kingston West Police along with members of the military seized one .38 revolver loaded with four cartridges on Tulip Lane, Denham Town in the parish on Saturday, August 12.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that at about 11:00 a.m., lawmen carried an operation at a premises in the area when an outside toilet was searched and the firearm found inside behind a gas cylinder.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.