3 more hostages released in Haiti, aid group says

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details,” the statement said.

Members of the group of 16 Americans and one Canadian had been working as missionaries when they were kidnapped by the Haitian gang 400 Mawozo while traveling by car northeast of the capital, Port-au-Prince, on October 16.

The hostages included an infant, a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old, as well as two young teenagers. All hail from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities across six US states and Ontario.

Two other hostages were released last month . Twelve of the 17 kidnapped remain in captivity.

