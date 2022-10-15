3 people, including two teens, injured as car overturns on Hope Road Loop Jamaica

Three people including two teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Hope and Trafalgar Road, Kingston, on Saturday.

Reports are that a taxi operator was driving a Toyota Wish along the busy main road when the car collided with another vehicle.

The impact resulted in the Toyota Wish overturning and landing on the top of the other vehicle.

Reports are that the driver and two teenagers were taken from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital.

The incident caused a traffic pileup along the roadway.