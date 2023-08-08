3 years after allegedly firing at cops, man held in traffic stop Loop Jamaica

3 years after allegedly firing at cops, man held in traffic stop Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Three years after allegedly opening gunfire at cops, a 27-year-old St Catherine man will have to face the music after being apprehended in a traffic stop.

The police said Tuesday that Kerron Copeland, a labourer of Barton district in Old Harbour, was nabbed last month and slapped with several charges after eluding them for over three years.

Copeland is now facing the following charges: shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition following separate incidents in his community.

According to the police, about 9:30am on June 17, 2020, lawmen visited a premises in the community and were met with gunfire, allegedly from Copeland. The police said he then escaped in the area.

Then, on July 29, 2023, about 10:40pm, lawmen were conducting an operation in the area when they signalled a car to stop.

The police said Copeland alighted from the motor vehicle and was apprehended and searched. A Glock 19 firearm, with a magazine containing three cartridges, was taken from his waistband, the police report said.

He was arrested and subsequently charged on August 7 following the execution of a warrant.

His court date is yet to be finalised, the police said.

