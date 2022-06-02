30.8 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 328 new cases, 5 deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

The island’s COVID-positivity rate surged to 30.8 per cent on Wednesday.

This represents another significant increase when compared to the 13.3 per cent rate recorded for Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is also reporting that 328 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from October 2021 to May 2022, were also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,069.

An 87-year-old man from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health officials, while another death has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 132 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 87,289.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 137,724.

Notably, the 30.8 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 209 are females and 119 are males, with ages ranging from five days to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (107), St Catherine (82), St James (62), Clarendon (18), Westmoreland (16), St Elizabeth (14), St Ann (10), Trelawny (10), Manchester (three), Hanover (two), St Thomas (two), Portland (one), and St Mary (one).

There are 27 moderately ill patients, nine severely ill patients, and two critically ill patients among 2,989 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 124 patients are now hospitalised locally.

