30 inner-city youth to participate in sports internship programme Loop Jamaica

Thirty young people from Denham Town, Parade Gardens and Trench Town will benefit from the UP Unity and Peace programme, coordinated by Fight for Peace and will undertake internships with local sports-based organisations.

Their internships will cover sports administration, grounds management, equipment maintenance, logistics support and sports coordination at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports; the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association; the University of Technology; the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport and the Jamaica Basketball Association.

Some of the participants will be trained in play facilitation and Edusport, a games-based literacy and numeracy programme developed by the Breds Treasure Beach Foundation. They will support NGOs delivering summer camps and then will work as assistant play coaches in schools in their communities this month.

The interns outlined their interest in sports and how they think the initiative will impact them.

“It helps young people to have a better future and better themselves and keep them out of violent activities,” said a male participant from Trench Town.

“It keeps young people out of trouble and bridges the gap between the different streets and communities. It also helps to be expressive and open. Also, to be a team player,” said a female intern from Parade Gardens.

The summer internships are being offered under the Spotlight Initiative, which is focused on preventing violence against women and girls.

Under the Spotlight Initiative, Fight for Peace has been training non-government, community-based organisations and state agencies to improve their sport delivery and to raise awareness of using sport as a tool to reduce gender-based violence.