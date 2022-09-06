30 inner-city youth to participate in sports internship programme Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
30 inner-city youth to participate in sports internship programme Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

30 inner-city youth to participate in sports internship programme

West Indian Day parade returns to NYC!

Cops say entertainer, named as ‘person of interest’ yet to report

Tiafoe ends Nadal’s 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th round

How a Jamaican achieved $4.7 million sales in six months on Amazon

Riverton City ‘mini dumps’ a way to secure ‘share’ of garbage

Whitfield Town in St Andrew South under curfew following fare-up

Barita concludes massive land purchase in St Ann

Broken traffic light on Dunrobin Avenue creating concern

Decline in regional pass rate for CSEC mathematics, English language

Tuesday Sep 06

30?C
Our Endz
Loop News

43 minutes ago – Updated

The internships will cover sports administration, grounds management, equipment maintenance, logistics support and sports coordination

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty young people from Denham Town, Parade Gardens and Trench Town will benefit from the UP Unity and Peace programme, coordinated by Fight for Peace and will undertake internships with local sports-based organisations.

Their internships will cover sports administration, grounds management, equipment maintenance, logistics support and sports coordination at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports; the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association; the University of Technology; the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport and the Jamaica Basketball Association.

Some of the participants will be trained in play facilitation and Edusport, a games-based literacy and numeracy programme developed by the Breds Treasure Beach Foundation. They will support NGOs delivering summer camps and then will work as assistant play coaches in schools in their communities this month.

The interns outlined their interest in sports and how they think the initiative will impact them.

“It helps young people to have a better future and better themselves and keep them out of violent activities,” said a male participant from Trench Town.

“It keeps young people out of trouble and bridges the gap between the different streets and communities. It also helps to be expressive and open. Also, to be a team player,” said a female intern from Parade Gardens.

The summer internships are being offered under the Spotlight Initiative, which is focused on preventing violence against women and girls.

Under the Spotlight Initiative, Fight for Peace has been training non-government, community-based organisations and state agencies to improve their sport delivery and to raise awareness of using sport as a tool to reduce gender-based violence.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Our Endz

30 inner-city youth to participate in sports internship programme

Lifestyle

West Indian Day parade returns to NYC!

Jamaica News

Cops say entertainer, named as ‘person of interest’ yet to report

More From

Jamaica News

CAPTURED: Man who threatened to kidnap girls, women now in custody

The man who was on Monday morning being sought by the police in relation to a threat to kidnap women and girls in Mandeville, Manchester, is now in police custody.
Head of the Manchester Police Div

Entertainment

See also

Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend ‘put a ring on it’ for her birthday

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom’s boyfriend, 19-year-old American rapper, Nas EBK, gave her a promise ring during her birthday celebrations at a Ribbiz Ultra Lounge in the Barbican Centre in Kingston,

Jamaica News

Gov’t identifies land to build new, modern prison – Holness

In recognising the need to upgrade Jamaican prisons, the Government has reiterated that it has identified land to build a proper prison facility locally.
The statement was made by Prime Minister A

Entertainment

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Mighty Sparrow, the undisputed Calypso King of the World, was baptised on Saturday at Far Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, USA.
With his baptism as a Seventh-Day Adventist, it is uncertain if th

Lifestyle

With J’can KFC chicken, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, bury the hatchet

‘Jamaican KFC’ was the proverbial white flag for a truce between two Atlanta housewives

Jamaica News

Man threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video

Cops ask for help to locate him

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols