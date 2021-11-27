30 sites opened to offer COVID vaccines over weekend – MOHW | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging Jamaicans who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccines to visit a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, 2021.

The Ministry has advised that over 30 sites will be open to inoculate persons 12 years and older.

The sites will administer the 1st and 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to persons who are 18 years and older.

At the same time, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to children 12 years and older and adults 50 years and older.

Persons are asked to take their vaccination card (in the case of a second dose), a government-issued ID or a letter from a Justice of the Peace, and their child’s birth certificate to the vaccination site.

Members of the public are reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received the full dosage of the above-mentioned vaccines.

Details of this weekend’s sites may be viewed at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or the Ministry’s social media pages. The schedule is also available below.