30-y-o man gone missing from Harbour View in St Andrew

Thirty-year-old Chevon Richards of Reef Avenue, Harbour View, St Andrew has been missing since Friday, September 6.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (six feet) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View police are that about 2:15 am, Richards was last seen at home dressed in a red shirt, black shorts and white slippers.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chevon Richards is asked to contact the Harbour View Police Station at 876-928-6001, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.