30-y-o with ‘cocaine concealed on her body’ held at Kingston airport Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Tuesday Sep 06

The businesswoman is to face the court tomorrow

Loop News

36 minutes ago

Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston (File photo)

A businesswoman from Worthington Terrace, Kingston 5, who was last week charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act after allegedly being held with cocaine at the airport in Kingston, is booked to appear in court tomorrow, September 7.

She is 30-year-old Tashika Grant.

The young woman is to face the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Reports from the police are that about 9am on Thursday, September 1, Grant arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and checked in to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale in the US.

The police said, during routine security checks, it was discovered that Grant had several packages of cocaine concealed on her body. She was taken to into custody.

The cocaine seized weighs approximately 1.05 kilograms, according to the police, and has an estimated street value of US$30,000.

After an interview in the presence of her attorney, Grant was charged.

