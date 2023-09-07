30-year JDF veteran pleads guilty to stealing vehicle engine Loop Jamaica

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) pleaded guilty to larceny from a motor vehicle when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday morning.

The accused man, Ian Archer, a 30-year veteran at the JDF, was offered $300,000 bail and is to return to court in November for sentencing.

In the meantime, a probation report is to be done into the background of the convicted man.

Archer is to surrender his travel document and will be reporting to the Stadium police every Wednesday until his sentencing.

He is to be discharged from the JDF, and may have his pension forfeited.

He was accused of removing part of an engine from a derelict vehicle.

On discovery of the missing part of the engine earlier this year by the army, an investigation was launched and Archer was questioned. He reportedly confessed to the crime.

The stolen section of the engine was recovered.