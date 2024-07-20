300 summer workers to join Hurricane Beryl damage assessment team – PM

300 summer workers to join Hurricane Beryl damage assessment team – PM
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Another 300 summer workers will be deployed across the country next week as part of the Government’s post-Hurricane Beryl assessment team.

The increased numbers come as the Administration pushes for a truer estimate of the damage caused by the Category 4 system that impacted the country on July 3.

Preliminary estimate of the damage shows the agriculture and fisheries sectors have lost $5.7 billion combined, while the main roads network was impacted to the tune of $10.25 billion.

The housing sector also suffered significant damage, so too the education and health sectors.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the House of Representatives on Tuesday that a decision has been taken to reassign hundreds of summer workers from the Youth Summer Employment Programme.

The aim is to “bring rapid conclusion to the damage assessment process,” Holness said as he gave another update on his Administration’s relief and recovery efforts, during a statement in the House. He noted that  “there is much data collection and damage assessment work being conducted across Jamaica”.

He aded that: “Given our commitment to fast-track these assessments, the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, has provided 200 summer workers from the Youth Summer Employment Programme, to assist the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in its efforts to assist those affected in a timely manner. I am also pleased to announce that an additional 300 summer workers …will be assigned to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, to bring rapid conclusion to the damage assessment process. They will be in the field beginning next Monday, July 22″

