30,000 jobs created in Global Services Sector in 5 years Loop Jamaica

The Global Services Sector (GSS) is boasting a 270 per cent increase in the number of jobs created over five years, moving from 17,000 in 2016 to more than 46,000 jobs that were created in 2021.

This was disclosed by Acting Deputy Director at the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr Marcia Rowe-Amonde, at the GSS Apprenticeship Programme Graduation Ceremony for Batch Two trainees, on November 3, at the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), in Kingston.

Dr Rowe-Amonde pointed out that the growth was due to an increase in the number of firms in the sector, making it the fastest-growing employment creator in Jamaica.

The acting deputy director reported that the sector has made stellar contributions to the economy.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it remained buoyant, and we recognise the important financial contributions that it has made to the economy from US$400 million in 2016 to where we are now, US$900 million when this figure was reported earlier this year,” she said.

Dr Rowe-Amonde highlighted that the sector has not only made marked contributions, in terms of revenue generation, but it has also been key in providing employment opportunities for Jamaicans.

The sector, which started with 143 apprentices, now has more than 3,400, which she said is “something that is really good and of value”.

“The GSS is being repositioned for young people and adults to get decent jobs in which they can thrive and contribute to the country’s economic growth and productivity,” Dr Rowe-Amonde said.

“As the main driver of human development in Jamaica, we want to recognise and appreciate the contributions of the GSS to nation-building over the years,” she noted.

Dr Rowe-Amonde said the HEART/NSTA Trust is proud to have partnered with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce on this initiative, which resulted in the upskilling and empowerment of Jamaicans.

“This partnership is very important, and I want to say thanks to my colleagues who have been a part of this journey. We have worked with the Apprenticeship Programme by monitoring and assisting with the implementation and contributed to making the programme a success,” she said.

“We will continue to be partners in this. We are committed to helping to reposition the sector for it to be a driver for economic growth, providing young people and adults with decent jobs,” the acting deputy director added.

A total of 119 trainees graduated from the GSS Apprenticeship Programme in November, in addition to the 114 trainees who graduated earlier in September.

JIS News