31-y-o charged with murder 5 years after businessman killed Loop Jamaica

Five years after allegedly entering a businessman’s private quarters and inflicting several cuts to his body, a 31-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Corey Rutherford, otherwise called ‘Mad One’, a painter of Frazers Boulevard in Frazers Content, St Catherine, has been charged with murder and burglary following the death of 39-year-old Xiang Qi at Featherbed Lane in Spanish Town on July 21, 2018.

Reports are that about 6am, Rutherford and men broke into Xiang’s private quarters and bounded his hands and feet. They proceeded to inflict several cut wounds to his body and head. The men then left.

A report was made to the police, and an investigation was launched.

Rutherford was arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session.

The police said his court date is being finalised.