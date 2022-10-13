31-y-o chef pleads guilty killing teen girlfriend; enters plea deal Loop Jamaica

A St Andrew chef, who pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of a 15-year-old girl he allegedly forced into a relationship, is to be sentenced on November 29.

Reports are that the chef, Amar Fairweather, 31, pleaded guilty to murder under a plea deal when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday.

However, he pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Fairweather was captured in Clarendon in 2020 after he shot and killed the Jose Marti Technical High School student Denise Hume at her home in Seaview Gardens, S Andrew, after she told him that she was ending their relationship.

The incident took place at about 3pm on December 21, while the teenager was at her home with other family members preparing for Christmas.