31-y-o man charged with GC Foster College VP’s murder Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
5 hrs ago

Gibbs Williams

Seven days after Gibbs Williams, a Vice-Principal of GC Foster College of Physical Education in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was gunned down in Portmore, a man has been charged with his murder.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force shared a short while ago on X, formerly Twitter, that the St Catherine South Police have charged a 31-year-old man in relation to the murder of the VP.

He is Jerome Hayles of Dove Street in Kingston.

The police said Hayles has been charged with murder, being a participant in a criminal organisation, aiding and abetting, and robbery with aggravation.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division, SSP Phillips, made the revelation earlier today, the police said on X.

Last week Friday, Williams completed an appointment at a facility in the Portmore Hospital complex a few minutes after midday and headed towards his vehicle when he was attacked.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions, saw Williams running back into the facility, where he collapsed.

The police were summoned and they assisted Williams to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

