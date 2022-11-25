31-year-old woman reported missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

31-year-old woman reported missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
2 hrs ago

Chelcia Allen

Thirty-one-year-old Chelcia Allen of Lyndhurst Road, St Andrew, has been missing since Saturday, November 19.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 157 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

She also has tattoos on her shoulder, foot and hand.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that Allen left home without disclosing her destination, and has not been seen since.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

All efforts to contact her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chelcia Allen is asked to contact the Half-Way Tree police at

876-926-8185, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com

