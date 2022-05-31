32.1 per cent COVID positivity rate; 190 new cases, no death recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Monday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,056.

There were 81 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 87,054.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 137,266.

Notably, the island recorded a 32.1 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Monday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 190 are females and 78 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 92 years.

The case count was made up of St James (62), Westmoreland (29), Kingston and St Andrew (25), St Mary (20), Trelawny (10), Portland (10), Clarendon (nine), Manchester (eight), St Catherine (eight), Hanover (three), St Thomas (three), St Ann (two), and St Elizabeth (one).

There are 33 moderately ill patients, nine severely ill patients and two critically ill patient among 3,412 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 124 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.