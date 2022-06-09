32.3 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 227 new cases, no death recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 227 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 32.3 per cent.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,079. However, the separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 156 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 88,236.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 139,683.

Notably, the 32.3 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 147 are females and 80 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (86), St Catherine (45), St James (27), Clarendon (22), Westmoreland (19), St Elizabeth (10), St Ann (seven), Manchester (five), Hanover (three), Portland (one), St Mary (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 35 moderately ill patients, 11 severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 2,914 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 140 patients are now hospitalised locally.