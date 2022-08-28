32.5% COVID-positivity rate; 176 new cases, no death recorded Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 32.5 per cent amid 176 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus-related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,250.

However, the separate death of a COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 89 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,352.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,596.

Notably, the 32.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 106 are females and 70 are males, with ages ranging from 28 days to 93 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (49), Kingston and St Andrew (34), St Elizabeth (19), Manchester (18), Clarendon (15), St James (10), St Ann (10), Westmoreland (10), St Mary (four), Hanover (three), St Thomas (two), and Trelawny (two).

There are 22 moderately ill patients, six severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 1,220 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 118 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.