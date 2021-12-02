32 COVID cases on Wednesday, six new deaths reported | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 32 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while six COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,402.

However, two of those deaths were previously under investigation.

A 42-year-old female from St Catherine and an 83-year-old male from St Elizabeth are among the latest COVID fatalities.

There were 36 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,702.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,304.

Notably, the island recorded a 5.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 17 are males and 15 are females, with ages ranging from two to 92 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (11), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), St James (three), St Mary (three), St Thomas (two), Hanover (two), Westmoreland (two), St Elizabeth (one), and Clarendon (one).

There are 34 moderately ill patients, 14 severely ill patients and nine critically ill patients among 678 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 156 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.