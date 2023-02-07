32 killed in 30 fatal crashes says RSU Loop Jamaica

The Road Safety Unit (RSU) is reporting that 32 people have been killed in 30 fatal crashes since the start of the year.

The numbers represent a 30 per cent decrease in fatalities and a 25 per cent decline in fatal crashes when compared to 2022 when a record 488 people perished on the nation’s roads. The number of road deaths in 2022 is one more than the previous record of 487 in 2021.

Despite the reduction, the RSU is projecting that fatalities for 2023 will increase by 0.4 per cent or two persons.

Meanwhile, the RSU said 22 per cent of those killed up to Monday, February 6 were pedestrians; nine per cent were drivers of private motor vehicles; while six per cent were passengers of private motor vehicles.

Once more motorcyclists make up the vast majority of road users killed in road crashes, accounting for 36 per cent with just 37 days into the year.

Vulnerable road users -pedestrians, pedalcyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders – combined account for 75 per cent of the road users killed since January 1.

Meanwhile, males account for 91 per cent of all fatalities to date with females accounting for nine per cent.

The parish of St Andrew has proven to be the most dangerous for road users so far, accounting for 22 per cent of the overall road users killed this year, followed by St Catherine with 19 per cent.