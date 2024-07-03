32 of JN’s ATMs currently down as Hurricane Beryl nears

Out of an abundance of caution as Hurricane Beryl nears Jamaica, Jamaica National said one of its data service suppliers has discontinued service, which has affected 32 of its 145 ATMs across the country.

In a release Tuesday, JN said the ATMs include:

Mico CollegeConstant Spring Post OfficeAugust TownVineyard TownAzan Cross RoadsWorldtron (beside Total Cross Roads)Ministry of Agriculture (Hope Gardens)Genus PharmacyTotal Harbour ViewGreater PortmoreCPJ MarketOracabessaLiguaneaHope ZooBuff BayClarendon ParkMay Pen town centre (two ATMs)Port AntonioGleaner Company (North Street)NegrilTotal LiguaneaTotal Shortwood RoadPortmore PinesOld HarbourRadio JamaicaFesco Mandela Highway.

“Our team is monitoring the situation closely and is in communication with the data provider to restore service as soon as possible after the passage of the hurricane,” JN said.

The company apologised for any inconvenience the downtime of these ATMs may cause, as their members and customers conduct last-minute preparations for the approach of Hurricane Beryl.

“We urge members to remain vigilant and to follow all precautionary measures keenly during this period for their safety and security,” JN said.