33.5% COVID-positivity rate; 87 new cases, one death recorded Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 33.5 per cent amid 87 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Wednesday afternoon.

A COVID-19 death that occurred in July was also recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,199.

A 92-year-old man from St Ann is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

The separate deaths of three COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials, while the death of another patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 136 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 94,156.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 146,695.

Notably, the 33.5 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 50 are females and 37 are males, with ages ranging from four months to 100 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (34), St Catherine (29), Trelawny (nine), Westmoreland (seven), Clarendon (three), Manchester (two), St James (two), and St Ann (one).

There are 22 moderately ill patients, seven severely ill patients and four critically ill patients among 1,099 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 104 patients are now hospitalised locally.