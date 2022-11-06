33 of 34 J’can fishermen caught in Colombian waters to be repatriated Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three of 34 Jamaicans who were allegedly caught fishing illegally in Colombian waters recently, are set to return home next Saturday, November 12.

However, the captain of the vessel has been detained by Colombian authorities, and will face trial in the South American country, according to Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith.

She said the fishing vessel which was involved has also been seized.

Johnson Smith said on Saturday that discussions were under way between the Jamaican and Colombian authorities with a view to repatriating the 34 Jamaicans. She gave the update after first raising the issue in the Senate on Friday during her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate.

She followed up with a statement on Saturday, in which she stated that whereas Jamaica was pushing for the fishermen to return home on Saturday, November 5, the Colombian authorities requested additional time and proposed November 12 instead.

Johnson Smith said the two governments will conduct a joint operation to return the crew of the vessel to Jamaica, which will result in a meeting between the coast guards of both countries for the transfer of the crew at an agreed point on the high seas.

“We are looking forward to the safe return of these Jamaican nationals who understandably want to be back home with their families. As a ministry and with our partners, the Ministry of Agriculture (and Fisheries) and the JDF [Jamaica Defence Force), we will continue to work towards this goal,” said the minister.

She outlined that on October 19, the Foreign Affairs Ministry was informed by the JDF that a Jamaican fishing vessel registered under the name ‘Hope-On’, had been detained in Colombian waters by the Colombian authorities.

Johnson Smith said on October 20, the Foreign Ministry enlisted the assistance of Jamaica’s embassy in Bogota to ascertain details of the incident, to commence the requisite verification of the Jamaican nationality of the crew, and to determine their needs.

She said the Colombians reported that 6,430 kilogrammes of Parrot fish was found in the vessel, and that a total of 41 persons were on board.

The minister said further that on November 2, the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) completed the verification process, indicating that 34 of those on the vessel are Jamaicans, one is Honduran, and six are nationals of the Dominican Republic.

“The owner (of the vessel), who operates a commercial fishing enterprise, advised that he was seeing to the needs of the crew who were not in jail, but living on the vessel. He also indicated that he had retained the services of a lawyer in Colombia, and hoped to secure arrangements to have the vessel released, and (for) the crew to sail it back to Jamaica,” said Johnson Smith.

However, Johnson Smith said in view of the potential risks, along with concerns about the welfare of the Jamaican nationals, the Foreign Ministry enquired of the Colombian authorities whether such a process could be facilitated.

She said it was confirmed that the vessel had been seized and would be sold as provided for in Colombian law, and that while the captain would be detained to face charges in Colombia, the Colombian authorities would transport the other members of the crew to a point that had been agreed with the JDF.

While speaking in the Senate on Friday, Johnson Smith appealed to fisher folks to operate responsibly.

“Owners and fishermen need to recognise that times have changed and countries have changed their laws. Illegal fishing is a major international issue. Vessels are seized and crew are liable to be imprisoned. We are grateful that in this case the whole crew has not been detained,” she said.

“Owners, operators and fishers need to fish responsibly in Jamaican waters. Boat owners also need to insure their vessels, not only for damage, but for loss and seizure and also for the care and protection of their crew,” added Johnson Smith.