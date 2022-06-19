33-y-o man gunned down in Portmore amid state of emergency | Loop Jamaica

Amid the imposition of a state of emergency (SOE) in St Catherine, a man was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) in Cumberland, Portmore in the parish on Friday night.

The deceased is 33-year-old Wilton Graham of a Cumberland address.

Reports are that sometime after 10pm, residents heard loud explosions and summoned the police.

On their arrival, Graham was seen suffering from bullet wounds to the upper body.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier on Friday, in the wake of the announcement of the SOE by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the body of another man was found at a car wash on St John’s Road in Spanish Town by residents. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, a decomposed body was found in bushes along a section of the Edward Seaga Highway close to the entrance/exit near Mandela Highway in St Catherine, by the police.

The gender/sex of the deceased is unknown.

That discovery brought the number of bodies discovered in St Catherine since the start of the week to six.

In announcing the SOE on Friday, Holness said the terrorism that was being experienced in some communities in Spanish Town was a result of the level of organised criminal activities among gangs operating in the old capital.

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, in providing another perspective on the crime situation in St Catherine, said the rising number of murders and shootings in the St Catherine North Police Division had spread to the St Catherine South Police Division, including Portmore and Old Harbour.