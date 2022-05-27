334 new COVID cases, five deaths, 30.2% positivity rate recorded | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 334 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from September 2021 to May 2022, were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,049.

A 77-year-old man from St Thomas is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 133 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 86,683.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 135,907.

Notably, the island recorded a 30.2 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 200 are females and 134 are males, with ages ranging from one day to 90 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (109), St Catherine (65), St James (49), St Ann (28), Manchester (24), St Elizabeth (19), Clarendon (18), Trelawny (eight), Westmoreland (eight), St Mary (four), Hanover (one), and St Thomas (one).

There are 31 moderately ill patients, three severely ill patients and four critically ill patient among 3,201 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 124 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.