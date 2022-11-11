34 Jamaican fishermen to return from Colombia on Friday night Loop Jamaica

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, has said the joint operation between the Jamaican and Colombian coast guards to facilitate the return of 34 Jamaican fishermen from that country, is to take place on Friday, November 11, earlier than was previously announced.

According to Johnson Smith, “The Jamaican fishermen are expected to arrive in Port Royal at approximately 11pm on Friday, November 11, subject to favourable conditions at sea.

“The Jamaican and Colombian Coast Guards have agreed to meet at a coordinating point at 8am tomorrow (Friday) to allow for the transfer of the crew members from the Colombian vessel to the Jamaican vessel. Two representatives of PICA (Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency) will also be present alongside the JDF to receive the crew.”

Regarding the foreign nationals who are also members of the crew, the minister indicated that, “checks have revealed that four nationals from the Dominican Republic are legally employed to operate in Jamaica, and will therefore be included in the repatriation to Jamaica on Friday.

“The Honduran and Nicaraguan authorities have been advised of the circumstances of their nationals who have not been able to demonstrate a legal right to work in Jamaica,” she further stated.

Johnson Smith further explained that the owner of the seized Jamaican vessel has made arrangements for receiving the crew members and transporting them to their respective destinations.