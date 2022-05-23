34 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 433 new cases, four deaths recorded | Loop Jamaica

Amid Jamaica recording 433 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 34 per cent.

Of the total cases recorded for the period, 64 cases were classified as being imported.

Five COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March to September 2021, were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,037.

A 93-year-old man from St Catherine is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient has been classified as being coincidental.

There were 118 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 86,163.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 135,093.

Notably, the 34 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 246 are females and 187 are males, with ages ranging from five days to 100 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (97), St Catherine (84), St James (53), St Elizabeth (37), Westmoreland (34), Manchester (28), St Ann (25), Clarendon (23), St Thomas (20), Hanover (10), Portland (10), Trelawny (seven), and St Mary (five).

There are 13 moderately ill patients and three critically ill patients among 3,218 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 95 patients are now hospitalised locally.