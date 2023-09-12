35 years since Hurricane Gilbert devastated Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Today marks 35 years since Hurricane Gilbert slammed into Jamaica as a powerful category three storm, killing 45 people and leaving billions of dollars in damage.

The agriculture sector was wiped out and an estimated 100,000 of the country’s 500,000 houses were destroyed. Overall, 80 per cent of all structures lost their roofs.

Gilbert originated with an easterly tropical wave – an elongated low-pressure area moving from east to west–that crossed the north western coast of Africa on September 3, 1988.

Gilbert slammed into Jamaica about 10:00am on Monday, September 12, 1988 as a category three storm. After lashing the island all day from east to west it emerged as a category five hurricane that impacted several countries, claimed a total of 318 lives and left nearly US$3 billion in damage.

The devastating hurricane finally dissipated on September 19 by which time it had impacted Puerto Rico, Haiti, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Mexico, parts of the United States and western Canada.

So devastating was its impact that the name Gilbert was retired by the World Meteorological Organisation and replaced with Gordon for the 1989 hurricane season.

Hurricane Gilbert was the second most intense tropical cyclone on record in the Atlantic basin in terms of barometric pressure, only behind Hurricane Wilma in 2005.