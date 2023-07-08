36 killed in crashes during the month of June Loop Jamaica

Thirty-six people were killed in 32 fatal crashes in the month of June according to the Road Safety Unit (RSU).

This means fatalities increased by 21 per cent while fatal crashes also increased by 22 per cent when compared with June 2022.

The latest statistics, released on Friday by the RSU, show that there were five fewer deaths in June 2023 when compared to the 41 that were recorded in June 2022. The June 2022 death toll was the result of 37 fatal crashes.

A breakdown of the fatalities by parish in June shows St Catherine to be the most dangerous for road users with nine deaths, followed by Westmoreland with seven and St Ann and St Mary with six each.

There were two fatalities each in Kingston and St Elizabeth and one each in Hanover, Trelawney, Manchester and Portland.

No road traffic deaths were recorded in St James, Clarendon and St Andrew during the month of June.

Meanwhile, pedestrians accounted for eleven per cent of the road users killed during June 2023; private motor vehicle drivers accounted for 19 per cent; private motor vehicle passengers eleven per cent and motorcyclists 36 per cent.

The group of road users deemed most vulnerable (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 58 per cent of all road deaths combined during June 2023.

Overall, males accounted for 89 per cent of the road deaths during the month under review, while females accounted for eleven per cent.