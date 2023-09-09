36 more Haitians arrive in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Haitians gathered in Long Bay, Portland

Thirty-six Haitians arrived by boat in Long Bay, Portland on Saturday morning.

The Haitians, comprising 18 men, seven women, and 11 children, including four babies, were spotted at about 6:20 am by residents who alerted the police.

Contact was also made with other local authorities for the group members to be processed.

Residents said that in July another group comprising of 37 Haitians arrived on the shores of Boston Beach, also in Portland.

They have since applied for asylum, which is being reviewed.

