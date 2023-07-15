36-year-old female reported missing in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Fraser of Central Lane, Spanish Town, St. Catherine has been missing since Thursday, July 13.

She is of brown complexion, stout build, and about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Fraser was last seen at home at about 3:00 am, Her mode of dressing at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tiffany Fraser is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Tiffany Fraser was seen at the time of this publication.