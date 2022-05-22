363 new COVID cases recorded; four deaths, 35.6% positivity | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 363 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Saturday afternoon.

Four COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March to June 2021, were also recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,032.

A 74-year-old woman from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate death of one COVID-19 patient is under investigation by health authorities.

There were 118 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 86,045.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 134,660.

Notably, the island recorded a 35.6 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 217 are females and 146 are males, with ages ranging from 15 days to 85 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (71), St James (63), St Catherine (57), St Elizabeth (31), Westmoreland (25), Manchester (24), St Mary (21), Clarendon (21), St Ann (14), Trelawny (14), Hanover (nine), Portland (nine), and St Thomas (four).

There are 17 moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 2,935 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 96 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.