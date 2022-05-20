37.9 per cent COVID-positivity rate; 366 new cases, 3 deaths | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s COVID-positivity rate increased to 37.9 per cent amid 366 new COVID-19 cases recorded over a 24 hour period up to Thursday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred in August 2021 were also recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,021.

An 87-year-old man from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

There were 115 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 85,779.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 133,904.

Notably, the 37.9 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 216 are females and 150 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 83 years.

The case count was made up of St James (94), Kingston and St Andrew (82), St Ann (61), St Elizabeth (36), Westmoreland (35), St Catherine (18), Trelawny (14), Manchester (eight), St Mary (seven), Hanover (six), and Clarendon (five).

There are 17 moderately ill patients, two severely ill patients and one critically ill patient among 2,719 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 74 Covid-19 patients now hospitalised locally.