37 Haitians who landed in Portland illegally in ‘good health’ Loop Jamaica

The 37 Haitians who landed in Portland on Monday are in good health following medical checks completed by local health officials.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness, I understand, has completed their health checks and examinations, and everyone there is in good health,” disclosed Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

The Haitians, including eight children, were picked up by the authorities after coming ashore at the Boston Beach in Portland.

In this video, a man shares how the Haitians were assisted ashore in Portland on Monday.

The Haitians are being housed at an undisclosed facility in St Mary at this time, the parish’s police have confirmed.

Johnson Smith confirmed that the immediate needs of the Haitians are being met by the relevant arms of the Jamaican Government.

She noted, too, that the Ministry of National Security leads on these matters relative to the foreigners, and will provide details of their exact location in Jamaica if they deem it necessary.

“They (the Haitians) are acknowledged at this point as illegal entrants, and therefore, they are housed in comfortable circumstances,” Johnson Smith said.

“They are being fed and taken good care of, and further decisions and announcements will be made in terms of their ultimate treatment of this body of persons in due course,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Johnson Smith said no policy decision has been taken by the Government in relation to arrival of Haitians in Jamaica “at this point in time”.

“We are creatures of international law, and we’re always guided by that in terms of rules of asylum and refugee status.

“There has been no claim made in either of those categories by the persons who have arrived, and therefore, they are being treated as illegal entrants because that’s the capacity in which they have arrived,” the minister said.

Johnson Smith said the matter will be discussed further.