38 schools being targeted for shift system removal- education minister Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
38 schools being targeted for shift system removal- education minister Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in Gold Cup

Senior citizen killed in Trelawny; teen arrested, charged with murder

Changes coming for all 38 schools still on shift system

Hundreds bid farewell to ‘consummate corporate citizen’ Lascelles Chin

Jamaica defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in Gold Cup

Crime still a big challenge for Jamaicans – Don Anderson poll

Former Cayman Islands premier charged with rape and indecent assault

Children’s author offers books in exchange for donations

Is flipping houses a lucrative strategy in Jca’s real estate market?

Trelawny carpenter booked for human trafficking, false imprisonment

Thursday Jun 29

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams says the Ministry of Education and Youth is seriously focused on improving the infrastructure of public schools, with plans to formally remove 38 schools from the shift system.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we’re seriously targeting the infrastructure of our schools to bring them up to higher standards,” Williams said at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday.

“Our first target, while obviously, we continue to do the day-to-day maintenance work, is to take all 38 schools that are on shift, to take them off of shift,” she added.

As of June 23, five of the 38 schools have been “operating off shift” system, according to Williams. She did not name all the schools.

“We need to follow through with the gazetting of those schools to make them officially off shift, and this will be done,” she indicated.

Black River High School in St Elizabeth will transition from the shift system at the start of the academic year in September 2023, while Bridgeport High School, where the ground has been broken for the construction of additional classrooms, is slated to be removed from the shift system in September 2024, Williams said.

Other schools to slated for removal from the system are Holmwood Technical High in Manchester, Exchange High School in St Ann, and Cedric Titus High School and Albert Town High School, both in Trelawny.

Various levels of infrastructure work at these schools are scheduled to get under way or have progressed in phases, Williams said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in Gold Cup

Jamaica News

Senior citizen killed in Trelawny; teen arrested, charged with murder

Jamaica News

Changes coming for all 38 schools still on shift system

More From

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Sport

See also

Jaydon Hibbert among finalists for The Bowerman

World Under-20 triple jump champion Jaydon Hibbert, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, has emerged as one of the finalists for The Bowerman, the most prestigious individual honour in collegiate

Entertainment

Spice defends ‘one leg in the air’ move at 2023 BET Awards

Dancehall artiste Spice, who performed at the 2023 BET Awards with Busta Rhymes, has addressed those criticising her performance.
Spice’s inclusion of her signature move of raising her leg, essenti

Jamaica News

BEATEN, ROBBED: 5 suspects held after cops intercept getaway car

Two young men are now facing robbery charges, along with their alleged accomplices, after two people were beaten and their items stolen in the Cross Roads area of St Andrew almost two weeks ago.
Th

Sport

Jamaica defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in Gold Cup

Jamaica comfortably defeated Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match at CITYPARK in Saint Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.
Demarai Gray, who made his debut for Ja

Entertainment

Reggae Boyz ‘Choir’ gets stamp of approval from John Legend

You’ve probably seen a video clip of the Reggae Boyz singing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’, as captain Andre Blake plays the piano.
After all, the clip, shared by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols