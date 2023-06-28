38 schools being targeted for shift system removal- education minister Loop Jamaica

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams says the Ministry of Education and Youth is seriously focused on improving the infrastructure of public schools, with plans to formally remove 38 schools from the shift system.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we’re seriously targeting the infrastructure of our schools to bring them up to higher standards,” Williams said at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday.

“Our first target, while obviously, we continue to do the day-to-day maintenance work, is to take all 38 schools that are on shift, to take them off of shift,” she added.

As of June 23, five of the 38 schools have been “operating off shift” system, according to Williams. She did not name all the schools.

“We need to follow through with the gazetting of those schools to make them officially off shift, and this will be done,” she indicated.

Black River High School in St Elizabeth will transition from the shift system at the start of the academic year in September 2023, while Bridgeport High School, where the ground has been broken for the construction of additional classrooms, is slated to be removed from the shift system in September 2024, Williams said.

Other schools to slated for removal from the system are Holmwood Technical High in Manchester, Exchange High School in St Ann, and Cedric Titus High School and Albert Town High School, both in Trelawny.

Various levels of infrastructure work at these schools are scheduled to get under way or have progressed in phases, Williams said.