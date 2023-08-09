38-year-old St Andrew woman gone missing in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Thirty-eight-year-old Abigale Richards of Constant Spring Road, St Andrew has been missing since Monday, August 7.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (five feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 1pm, Richards was last seen on Maiden Lane in St Thomas wearing a pink blouse and beige pants, with a pink bag.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigale Richards is being asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876-924-1421, the police 119 emergency number, of the nearest police station.